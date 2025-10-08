Pantperthog Village Hall was in need of repairs when fresh blood took over the running of the community asset.
The 1902 ex-school building was in need of a new kitchen for the many activities it hosts, from private parties and events to playgroups where children learn to cook.
Thanks to £19,200 obtained from the National Lottery Community Fund, the committee were able to do the “long overdue” renovation, installing commercial quality appliances, a hygiene sink, an outside tap and “essential maintenance” of the building.
Playgroup member Amy Healey said: “We meet weekly, and a big part of our session is making food with the children.
“The new kitchen is a delight to use and makes a huge difference to us.
“We bake bread and have a shared meal with the children, so the new oven and additional sinks are really important.”
The hall has become a hub of activity after struggling to regain stability post-covid - now hosting boxing classes, playgroups, a quilting club, regular community cinema, Quaker meetings, yoga and meditation sessions, Scout and Cub camps, wellbeing retreats, fairs and seasonal celebrations.
This month, thanks to the new facilities, they were able to host a community apple pressing day, helping locals with the huge harvest of apples that the long summer gave.
Alice Read, co-ordinator of Gelli Deg Dyfi, which hosts the apple pressing days, said: “ Pantperthog is now a venue we can use for events such as the apple pressing and community cooking workshops, the kitchen is now fully fitted with commercial quality appliances and sinks which means we can open up our popular and invaluable community food opportunities to the community of Pantperthog.”
