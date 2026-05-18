A farm worker who attacked a woman following a row over a pressure washer, leaving her needing £1,700 worth of dental work, has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
The attack occurred on Gilwen farm, Newcastle Emlyn where Aron Salcu, 39, now of Stowell Hill, Stowell, Sherborne, Somerset, was working.
Salcu appeared before Swansea Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Ieuan Rees, prosecuting, said a woman working in the farm office notices Salcu was washing the same door on the milking parlour repeatedly.
She pointed out it was 'clean enough' to which Salcu responded by punching the woman to the side of the head, before lunging at her, causing her to fall.
Salcu then put her in a headlock and punched her in the head.
The woman shouted out for help and another farm worker rushed to help.
The victim attended Glangwili Hospital with facial and dental injuries.
The court heard the woman needed extensive dental work to repair the damage, costing £1,700.
In an impact statement read to the court, the victim said the violence inflicted upon her "continues to haunt me" and she said she has nightmares.
The woman said she believed Salcu would have killed her that day had another farmhand not intervened to stop him.
Ryan Bowen, for Salcu, said his client knows he should never have behaved in the way he did, and he now "bitterly regrets" his actions.
Judge Catherine Richards noted the difference in physical strength between the defendant and the complainant, and said the assault only stopped when another farmworker intervened.
Salcu was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work in the community. The defendant must also pay his vicitm £800 in compensation.
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