The National Wool Museum is holding a knitting competition on Saturday 16 May as part of its 50th birthday celebrations.
Knitters attending the special Gwau Gwryd gathering at the museum, located at Dre-fach Felindre, near Newcastle Emlyn, will be in with a chance of winning a beautiful museum scarf.
Gwau Gwryd is a social knitting gathering rooted in a West Wales tradition, where people came together to knit, chat, share stories and enjoy a bit of friendly competition.
It's a chance to slow down, connect and be part of the same spirit where knitting meets community, conversation and friendly rivalry.
Knitters over the age of 18 wishing to take part can book their free ticket at https://museum.wales/wool/whatson/12925/Gwau-Gwryd-Knitting-Competition/ and spectators are welcome. With spaces limited’ knitters are encouraged to reserve their place quickly.
Knitters must have their own 5mm knitting needles (a limited number will be available on the day) and use garter stitch - knit stitch every row. Welsh wool will be provided.
The day begins between 1pm and 2pm with storytelling and entertainment from storyteller, actor, comic and writer Ceri John Phillips as knitters cast on 20 stitches.
The competition takes place between 2pm and 2.50pm - one minute per year of the museum - when knitters will each be given the same length of Welsh wool in a race to finish first.
The winner will take home the museum scarf and harpist Delyth Jenkins will provide live musical accompaniment for the competition.
Optional demonstrations of the museum’s historic machinery will take place at 4pm.
Museum senior curator Debby Mercer: "I am so gutted I lost to Jody Smart in our knit off to represent the museum in this competition, but I am looking forward to enjoying the tradition as a spectator.”
Kate Evans, the Museums Senior Learning Engagement Officer, added: "This is a fun chance to revive a friendly competition from West Wales and a special opportunity to win a scarf crafted here at the National Wool Museum."
The picturesque village of Dre-fach Felindre, located in the beautiful Teifi valley, was once the centre of the country’s thriving woollen industry, earning the nickname 'The Huddersfield of Wales'.
Garment, blankets and bedcovers made in the historic former Cambrian Mills were sold across the world.
Visitors to the museum can follow the process from ‘Fleece to Fabric’ and visit the sympathetically restored, listed mill buildings and historic machinery.
The Weaving Shed is being renovated and conserved with staff being trained to use historic looms housed within the building. A raised walkway will soon open to give a unique view of textiles in production in the shed.
A fun family trail is also being developed and will be ready for this summer.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.