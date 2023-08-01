A Ceredigion farmer who smashed up his elderly father’s house with a baseball bat following a dispute over land has been jailed.
Paul Squires, 57, broke 22 panes of glass at his 86-year-old father’s bungalow, damaged vehicles and assaulted his brother and a police officer during the incident at a farm in Trefenter on 4 May.
Swansea Crown Court heard the damage caused to the bungalow is estimated to cost £33,400.
The court heard how Squires believed his brother and father were trying to cut him out of the farm business following the death of their mother.
A police officer was called to the scene by the occupants of the bungalow after they learned of threats made by Squires in a phone call to a cattle feed supply firm, where he said he was going to ‘slash everybody’.
A police officer was sent to the scene and the court heard that when Squires arrived in his Range Rover, he started swinging a baseball bat and smashing windows whilst making death threats and then moved on to hit vehicles with the bat.
The police officer moved the father and 52-year-old brother into the main part of the bungalow and told them to lock the door before radioing for back up.
Squires had left the property by the time additional police units arrived on the scene.
The police officer suffered a cut to his arm as a result of the smashed glass in the conservatory.
Squires admitted the ‘red mist’ had come down and in a previous hearing, admitted charges of sending a threatening communication, affray, common assault, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage.
His father said in an impact statement the incident had exacerbated his Parkinson’s and destroyed his relationship with his son, adding ‘I don’t ever want to see him’.
Defence barrister Ian Ibrahim said the incident was borne from bereavement and what the defendant considered ‘a form of betrayal’, adding that Squires was ashamed of what he did and wished to apologise to all involved.
Recorder Neil Owen-Casey said it was clear Squires was a hard-working man who had been trying to turn the business around but he said he had carried out a 'vicious, nasty assault' and a 'spree of violence' which must have been terrifying for those involved.
Squires was jailed for 22 months, of which he will spend half in custody before being released on licence in the community.