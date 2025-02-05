A Felinfach man who caused serious injury by dangerous driving to a woman and failed to provide a blood sample to police will be sentenced at Crown Court later this month.
Peter Gilmore, of 26A Bryn Salem, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 3 February.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Hannah Hutton by dangerous driving on the B4337 at Talsarn on 1 February.
Gilmore also admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood to police at Aberystwyth Police Station on the same day.
Gilmore is due to be sentenced for the offences at Swansea Crown Court on 24 February.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date and had an interim driving disqualification imposed.