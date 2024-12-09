A Ferwig man has pleaded guilty to possession of hundreds of indecent images of children dating back more than a decade.
Kevin Reed, of Maes Pedrog, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to making 832 indecent photographs of children – all of Category C – between 8 July 2011 and 8 November 2019.
Reed also admitted possession of 282 prohibited images of children between 1 February 2016 and 3 August 2022.
All the offences took place in Ferwig.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Reed, who will be put on the sex offenders register in the interim, is due to appear for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.