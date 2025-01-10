A Ferwig man has appeared in court to plead guilty to possession of more than 800 indecent images of children and more than 280 prohibited images of children over a period of more than 11 years.
Kevin Reed, of Maes Pedrog, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to making 832 indecent images of children between 8 July 2011 and 8 November 2019 at Ferwig.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing 282 prohibited images of children between 1 February 2016 and 3 August 2022, also in Ferwig.
Magistrates adjourned the case ahead of sentencing for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Reed was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until the sentencing hearing date.