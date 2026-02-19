A Ffosyffin man who drove without due care and attention with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road for 17 months.
Mitchell Mansell, of 5 Pen y Bryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the B4577 towards Cross Inn on 2 November last year.
Mansell also admitted having cocaine in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Mansell from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £180.
He was also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
Mansell must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
