A 42-year-old has been handed a community order by magistrates after appeating in court to plead guilty to assaulting a man in Llandysul.
Nicky Lovell, of Penrhiw, Alltwalis, Carmarthen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Dennis Morgan in Llandysul on 31 March this year.
Magistrates handed Lovell a 12 month community order to include up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Lovell was also handed a fine of £120 and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victim.
Lovell must also pay costs to the Crown prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of a jack handle.
