A Criccieth man who appeared in court to plead guilty to twice making off from a petrol station without paying for fuel has been handed a community order.
Jamie Gallagher, of 2 Castle Square, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to making off with fuel worth £99.58 from a petrol station in Wigan on 3 October last year, and then again with fuel worth £106.84 on 29 October last year.
Magistrates handed Gallagher a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and up to five days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay more than £200 in compensation.
Gallagher must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
