A Bow Street man has been fined more than £350 by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to the assault of a woman and criminal damage.
James Albrighton, of 49 Tregerddan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 25-year-old admitted assaulting Hannah Davies in Bow Street on 17 February this year.
He also pleaded guilty to damaging a window and a door belonging to the victim during the same incident.
Magistrates fined Albrighton £276 for the assault and £92 for the criminal damage.
Albrighton must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £147.