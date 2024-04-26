A Felinfach man has been fined and handed a community order after admitting charges of assaulting a police officer and racially aggravated harassment.
Peter Gilmore, of 26A Bryn Salem, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 24 April.
The 50-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Morgans at Aberystwyth Police Station on 30 March this year.
Gilmore had also admitted racially aggravated harassment on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on the same day.
Magistrates fined Gilmore £60 and handed him a community order to include six months of alcohol treatment and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, a £114 surcharge to fund victim services and £50 in compensation to the victim.