A WOMAN who assaulted two police officers after being found drunk and disorderly in a Ceredigion hotel has been given a 28 day alcohol ban.
Rachel Curry, of 8 Willow Terrace, Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 February.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the Gwbert Hotel on 6 January.
Curry also admitted assaulting PC Gary Williams while at the hotel, and PC Rachel Galland-Evans while at Aberystwyth Police Station.
Magistrates handed Curry a six month community order to include 28 days of alcohol abstinence and rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay compensation of £50 to each of the officers.
Curry must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.