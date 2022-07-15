Fine for racial harassment of police officer

AN ABERYSTWYTH man who racially harassed a police officer has been fined by magistrates.

Daniel Harris, of 3 Prospect Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 July.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to racially aggravated intentional harassment of Pc Ian Chattun on Llanbadarn Road in Aberystwyth on 12 December last year.

Harris also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour during the same incident.

Magistrates fined Harris a total of £120.