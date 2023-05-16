A PENPARCAU man was seen twice “attempting to cut a corner” on the A487 at Blaenplwyf, a court has heard, with his car twice crossing solid white lines.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 9 May that Rhys Allan Williams, of 3 Heol Tyn-y-Fron, was seen twice crossing solid white lines in a Suzuki Swift at Blaenplwyf on New Year’s Eve last year.
The court heard that the 30-year-old twice “entered an offside bend and crossed the solid white lines in what appeared to be some kind of attempt to cut the corner.”
Williams was fined £220 and handed three penalty points.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £90 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £88.