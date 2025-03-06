A former Dyfed-Powys Police CCTV operator from Llandysul has appeared in court charged with controlling and coercive behaviour as well as data protection and computer misuse offences.
Russell Hasler, of Maesteg, Panteg Cross, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.
The 41-year-old is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship between 1 February 2020 and 31 October 2022.
He is also charged with unauthorised access to computer to facilitate the commission of an offence at Dyfed-Powys Police headquarters on Llangunnor Road, Llangunnor near Carmarthen between 1 February 2020 and 30 September 2021.
No pleas were entered at the hearing by Hasler to either of those charges.
Hasler did enter a guilty plea to a separate charge of knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without consent of the controller, again at Dyfed-Powys Police headquarters on Llangunnor Road, Llangunnor between 1 February 2020 and 30 September 2021.
Hasler was arrested in 2023 by Professional Standards Department officers who were investigating the alleged offences, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
A Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said: “Former Dyfed-Powys Police CCTV operator, Russell Hasler, aged 41 from Llandysul, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on 5 March charged with Controlling and Coercive behaviour, Data Protection and Computer Misuse offences.
“He was arrested in 2023 by Professional Standards Department officers who were investigating these offences.
“Mr Hasler had been a CCTV operator since 2019, however he has since resigned from the force whilst under investigation for these offences, which took place between 2020 and 2022.
“Following the hearing, Russell Hasler was bailed to appear at Swansea Crown Court.”
Hasler is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 4 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.