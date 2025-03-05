A former Dyfed-Powys Police CCTV operator has appeared in court today (March 5) charged with Controlling and Coercive behaviour, Data Protection and Computer Misuse offences.
Russell Hasler appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court for the hearing.
He was arrested in 2023 by Professional Standards Department officers who were investigating these offences.
Hasler had been a CCTV operator since 2019, however he has since resigned from the force whilst under investigation for these offences, which took place between 2020 and 2022.
Following today’s hearing, Hasler was bailed to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 4, 2025.