Four people have appeared in court charged with conspiring to supply cannabis in Cardigan.
Gareth Hinrichs, of 2 Llyshendre, Waunfawr, Aberystwyth; Beth McCarthy, of 7 Heol y Waun, Maesycrugiau; Ashley Williams, of 7 Llwyncelyn Avenue, Pontarddulais, Swansea; and Ian Biddyr, of Llys Alfan, Gwbert Road, Cardigan, all appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
Hinrichs, 26, McCarthy, 25, Williams, 40, and 46-year-old Biddyr are all charged with conspiring to supply cannabis in Cardigan between 10 January 2022 and 9 October this year.
Williams and Biddyr are further charged with concealing criminal property, while Biddyr faces a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
All four are next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 10 January.