Four weeks jail for order breach
A LAMPETER man has been sentenced to four weeks in prison after he appeared in court to admit breaching a domestic violence protection order for the third time in a week.
Michael John Brown, of Glan Thames, Talsarn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 August.
The 62-year-old admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order imposed by Llanelli magistrates earlier this month by being found at his home address in Talsarn on 18 August.
Magistrates sentenced Brown on the same day as the offence to four weeks in prison after finding that the offence was “ so serious” because it was the third breach of the order in a week.
Sentencing, Aberystwyth magistrates ruled that Brown had a “disregard” for the imposed domestic violence protection order and was “blatantly in contempt of this order”.
