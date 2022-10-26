Four year ban for drink driver

Monday 31st October 2022 4:55 pm
Llanelli Magistrates Court
Llanelli Magistrates Court

A TREGARON man has been banned from the road for four years after being caught drink driving in Lampeter.

James Jenkins, of 3 Well Street, appeared before Llanelli magistrates last week.

The court heard the 42-year-old was stopped by police while driving a VW Polo on the A482 in Lampeter on 23 October.

Tests showed that Jenkins 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Jenkins also pleaded guilty at the hearing to charges of possession of 0.5g of cocaine and 1g of cannabis in Ammanford on the same day.

Magistrates disqualified Jenkins from driving for 48 months.

He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 240 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay costs and surcharge.

