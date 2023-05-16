AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has been banned from the road for four years by magistrates for another charge of drug driving.
The 24-year-old, who had already received a ban for drug driving, was stopped by police driving a BMW 1 Series on Bridge Street in Aberystwyth on 27 December last year, the court heard.
Tests showed that James had cocaine in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified James from driving for four years.
James was also fined £120 and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.