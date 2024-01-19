A MAN has appeared in court to plead guilty to defrauding an Aberystwyth woman out of money by claiming he needed it “to assist with the funeral of his child”.
Benjamin Robinson, now of 17 St James Road Torquay, was due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 21 December, but failed to appear.
After an arrest warrant was issued, the 31-year-old finally turned up to court in Aberystwyth on 18 January.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation by falsely claiming he need money to help with the funeral costs of this child and gaining £480 between 9 and 22 August 2022.
Robinson is next due to appear for sentencing for the offence at Newton Abbot Magistrates' Court in Devon on 31 January.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.