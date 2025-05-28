Theatr Gymunedol Aberystwyth Community Theatre present, ‘The Allotment’ by Gillian Plowman plus the miscellany ‘Other Produce’ on Friday, 20 June (7.30pm) and Saturday, 21 June (2.30pm and 7.30pm), offering the serious and not so serious, the real, the unreal and some oddities of human nature – all in one evening!