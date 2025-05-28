An evening of drama and fun awaits when ‘The Allotment’ and ‘Other Produce’ come to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Theatr Gymunedol Aberystwyth Community Theatre present, ‘The Allotment’ by Gillian Plowman plus the miscellany ‘Other Produce’ on Friday, 20 June (7.30pm) and Saturday, 21 June (2.30pm and 7.30pm), offering the serious and not so serious, the real, the unreal and some oddities of human nature – all in one evening!
In ‘The Allotment’ we meet four women serving community punishment orders growing vegetables for a local soup kitchen. Will their mutual support bond be challenged by the appointment of a new probation officer? This humorous, sharp, touching and engrossing tale brings the past and present lives of the four women into sharp focus.
Director, Lynne Baker comments: “This is a very lively, moving short drama. Gillian Plowman deals with the real, complex and vibrant lives of four women with wit, insight and compassion. I have enjoyed working with the team of actors and production crew bringing Gillian’s absorbing tale to the stage.”
‘Other Produce’ is an original miscellany, in turn choral, topical, provocative, and amusing. Expect rain sodden cemeteries, Dundee cake, difficult dinners, a trip to the beach and a visit to a strange garden. It is a fast moving, at times funny, at times poignant set of tales, full of comment on how we live our lives.
Director Roger Boyle comments: “We have created an imaginative journey, that explores the way life can bring us surprises, in the most ordinary of places – a park, a kitchen, a cemetery, a sea side meeting. We hope to take our audience with us and provide a lively and entertaining experience.”
Tickets are available now from Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
This amateur production of the ‘The Allotment’ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.