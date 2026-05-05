A Garndolbenmaen man has been fined by magistrates after stealing books and reading lights from a Porthmadog shop.
Jason Barton, of Pen Pistyll, Ffordd Bro Pedr Fardd, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 April.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing three books and two reading lights worth £36.95 from Browsers Bookshop in Porthmadog on 25 February this year.
Magistrates fined Barton £80.
He must also pay £85 costs.
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