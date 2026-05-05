A Garndolbenmaen man has been fined by magistrates after stealing books and reading lights from a Porthmadog shop.

Jason Barton, of Pen Pistyll, Ffordd Bro Pedr Fardd, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 April.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing three books and two reading lights worth £36.95 from Browsers Bookshop in Porthmadog on 25 February this year.

Magistrates fined Barton £80.

He must also pay £85 costs.