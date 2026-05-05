Porthmadog and Pwllheli Slimming World members have raised over £7,500 for Cancer Research UK.
The members of the Slimming World groups in Porthmadog and Pwllheli joined forces to raise a staggering £7,536.
Kristy Roberts, who runs the Slimming World groups in Porthmadog, said: “We’ve had a great weekend of fundraising for cancer research and raised over £7,500.”
The money was raised through two “super successful fundraisers”, Kristy added.
“Firstly Porthmadog and Pwllheli Slimming World members came together for The Big Clothes Throw.
“This is an annual event where members empty their closets of all the clothes they’ve slimmed out of and donate them to Cancer Research.
“With each bag collected, an incredible £25 has been raised. By Friday morning we had 210 bags and a huge £5,250 started off our incredible weekend of fundraising.
“And then Sunday came along, and the Race for Life, another event that Slimming World sponsor and are super passionate about.”
For the first time since being a consultant, Kristy decided to give it a go. She signed up and asked her members if anyone would like to join her, but she did not expect so many people to say yes.
“A whole team of dedicated people who have wholeheartedly supported the cause and help raise a further £2,286,” Kristy added.
Kristy and Maxine Lyons, who runs Pwllheli’s groups, say thank you to those who took part, donated or supported them in any way.
“Raising over £7,500 in just one weekend has absolutely blown us away, thank you so much,” they added.
“We’re so much more than just a weight loss organisation. We’re a community, a team. We’re people that care and support change.”
If you would like to join these groups, Slimming World Pwllheli is on Monday with Maxine, and Thursday and Friday in Porthmadog with Kristy.
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