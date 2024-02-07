A Gwbert man who drove after taking cocained has been banned from the road for three years.
Samuel Thomas, of Morawelon, Coronation Drive, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 6 February.
The court heard that the 34-year-old was stopped by police while driving near junction 48 of the M4 in a VW Caddy on 31 August.
Laboratory testing showed that Thomas, who pleaded guilty to the drug driving charge at the hearing, had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Thomas was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £180.
He must also undergo rehabilitation and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.