A Pencaenewydd driver who crashed into a car and drove off while almost four times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for three years.
Dafydd Jones, of Cefn Cae’r Ferch, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 March.
The court heard that the 59-year-old was driving a Ford Transit in Bangor on 24 January when he damaged another car and failed to stop.
Jones was stopped by police in Caernarfon and tests showed he had 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Jones was disqualified from driving for 36 months and given a community order to include a six month alcohol ban and 200 hours of unpaid work.
