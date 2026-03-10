A Dolgellau man who repeatedly threatened to kill a woman among a host of other offences including theft and racial harassment has been handed a suspended jail term by magistrates.
Gareth Williams, whose address was given in court as Ivy house, Finsbury Square, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.
The 33-year-old, formerly of Bryn Tyddyn, Pentrefelin, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment of a woman in Porthmadog between 3 and 10 January this year.
The court heart that on each occasion Williams threatened to kill her.
Williams also pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth £55.15 from the Tesco store in Porthmadog on 18 August last year.
He also admitted stealing a quantity of alcohol, confectionary and food worth £22 from the Lidl store in Pwllheli on 29 December last year.
Williams pleaded guilty to the racially aggravated harassment of Reehan Aqeel and using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Steffan Williams in the Tesco store in Porthmadog on 5 September last year.
Williams also admitted assaulting a police officer and obstructing another police officer at Bryn Tyddyn in Pentrefelin on 6 January.
Magistrates handed Williams a 22 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said that the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because of the “level of distress caused” to the victim, and Williams’ record of previous convictions.
The court heard that the latest offences were committed while Williams was subject to a court order.
The sentence was suspended, magistrates said, as there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Williams will also have to undertake up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Williams was ordered to pay a total of £122 in compensation for the offences.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
