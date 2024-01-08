A Llanon man who is the subject of a sexual harm prevention order will appear in court this week charged with making indecent images of children as well as a slew of breaches of the order by accessing social media.
Ifan Evans, of Brynawel, Cross Inn, is due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 January.
The 36-year-old is charged with making two category C indecent images of a child in Ceredigion between 25 December 2021 and 27 May 2022.
Evans is also charged with eight breaches of a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him by Swansea Crown Court on 30 May 2018.
He is charged with breaching the order by creating and accessing a Telegram account between 23 November 2021 and 20 May 2022; creating and accessing an Instagram account between 5 June 2021 and 17 April 2022; creating a Discord account on 3 May 2022; using the Facebook Messenger app between 11 September 2021 and 30 April 2022; and using the Instagram and Messenger app between 13 September 2022 and 7 February 2023.
Evans is also charged with using an alias online between 11 September 2021 and 30 April 2022.
Evans is also charged with failing to make his mobile phone available for inspection on 8 February 2023.