A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after an infant was found with life-threatening injuries in a Ceredigion village.
Rhydian Jamieson, 27, of Cwm Cou, Newcastle Emlyn, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday charged with attempted murder.
He was arrested at a property in Y Ferwig on Wednesday night following a call reporting concerns for the welfare of an infant.
The young child remains in a critical condition in hospital and the court heard they had received 'catastrophic and life-threatening injuries'.
Jamieson was remanded in custody and will appear before Swansea Crown Court on 21 February.
Following Jamieson’s arrest, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The investigation team is grateful for the support of the community, while enquiries have been carried out."