Jail avoided despite ‘repeat punch’ serious assault
Subscribe newsletter
A LLANYBYDDER man who launched a “serious” assault on a man and a woman in Porthmadog has avoided jail after magistrates ruled that there was a “real prospect of rehabilitation.”
Mathew Williams, of 1 Fishermans Cottage, Station Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 15 September for sentencing.
The 32-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting Graham Williams and Heather Hughes in Tremadig on 10 June this year.
Williams changed his plea to guilty ahead of a trial at a hearing in Caernarfon on 26 August.
Sentencing Williams to a total of 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, magistrates said the incident was a “serious assault”.
The victims were subjected to “repeated punches”, the court heard, with Mr Williams suffering “repeated punches to the head” and “clawing at eyes” that resulted in “serious injury.”
Magistrates said the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified”, but that the sentence was suspended as there was a “real prospect of rehabilitation.”
Williams was also made the subject of an alcohol abstinence and monitoring order banning him from consuming alcohol for 120 days and must undertake up to 30 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay a total of £300 in compensation to the victims.
A restraining order was also made by magistrates banning Williams from contacting either victim.
Williams must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £400.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |