AN Aberaeron man has been handed a 33 month prison sentence following an unprovoked attack outside an pizza shop that left one man unconscious.
Brennin Davies, 21, of 14 Glan y Mor, was sentenced to 33 months in prison at Swansea Crown Court after admitting unlawful wounding or another and inflicting grevious bodily harm with intent.
The incident occurred outside Hollywood Pizza on Pier Street in Aberystwyh ar 4am on 16 July last year.
The court was told that Davis did not know the two men he assaulted in an unprovoked attack, which left one with a broken jaw and unconscious and the other needing stitches.
As well as the prison sentence, Davis was handed a restraining order, preventing him from contacting one of his victims.