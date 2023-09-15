AN ABERAERON man has been jailed for 10 weeks by magistrates after assaulting a man he stole computer equipment from.
Pablo Oram, of Trecregyn, Castle Lane, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 8 September.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Gary Matthewson in Aberaeron on 6 September.
Oram also admitted stealing computer equipment and an airsoft weapon from Mr Matthewson.
Magistrates jailed Oram for 10 weeks, saying the offences “are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Oram “has a flagrant disregard for court orders, people and their property.”
Oram must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.