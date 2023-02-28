AN ABERYSTWYTH man who assaulted a woman in front of a child has been jailed by magistrates for six weeks.
David Lloyd, of 59 North Parade, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 17 February.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Amy Bradshaw at the Ystwyth Retail Park in Aberystwyth on 2 February.
Lloyd also admitted possession of 1.3g of cannabis and cannabis resin in Aberystwyth on 16 February, and also pleaded guilty to another charge of sending offensive or obscene messages in Aberystwyth between 13 and 15 February this year.
Sentencing Lloyd to six weeks in prison, magistrates said that the offences were“so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” as the assault was “committed while subject to post sentence supervision and committed in the presence of a child.”
Lloyd must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.