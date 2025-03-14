THREE men have been jailed following an elaborate plot where they lured an Israeli music producer to west Wales before kidnapping and assaulting him.
Each of the men have been jailed for eight years and one month respectively for deliberately enticing the victim to a remote location near Llanybydder and once there subjecting him to significant violence and restraining him by handcuffs.
Mohammad Comrie, aged 22, of Leeds; Faiz Shah, aged 22, of Bradford; and 20-year-old Elijah Ogunnubi-Sime of Croydon, deceived the London-based music producer into travelling to west Wales on the 26 August 2024 where they kidnapped and assaulted him.
During the assault, the victim received injuries to his face and head.
The defendants arranged for the producer to travel to Carmarthenshire using the ruse that he was going to attend a music recording camp in Wales to work with other musicians, arranged by what he believed to be a legitimate music production and recording company.
When the defendants left the room where they had detained him, the victim was able to escape by lifting his handcuffed hands up a pole and freeing himself from the location, and then ran out of the property. He was taken to hospital as a result of the incident.
The three men had fled the property but were located later that same evening following deployment of significant police resources, including a police helicopter, after police responded to reports of an assault at a property in the Brynteg area of Llanybydder. They were hiding in the fields surrounding the property.
All three were arrested and subsequently charged. They pleaded guilty to kidnapping on the first day of their trial at Swansea Crown Court on 18 February.
The other counts the defendants were facing - unlawful wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent - were ordered to lie on file.
On Friday, 14 March, Mohammad Comrie was sentenced to eight years and one month imprisonment, Faiz Shah was sentenced to eight years and one month imprisonment, and Elijah Ogunnubi-Sime was sentenced to eight years and one month detention in a young offenders institution.
Speaking following sentencing, the victim said: “As an Israeli, this incident felt like my own personal October the 7th.
“I was kicked to the head several times, handcuffed to a radiator and forced to lie down on the floor.
“I was threatened and told if I were to try and escape, I’d be killed.
“The awful attack of 7th of October was flashing through my mind as I lay restrained on the floor in handcuffs.
“I can’t deny the strong and devastating impact this brutal and unnecessary attack has had on my life.
“My physical injuries lasted for weeks, and I have been suffering with anxiety, which I have never experienced before. I am so grateful to CST for all the support they have given me.”
Inspector Gareth Jones, Deputy Senior Investigating Officer said: “It is clear that this offence has had a profound, harrowing and lasting impact on the victim and his family.
“This crime was thoroughly planned and was sophisticated in elements, including the use of false identities.
“At an early stage during their messaging to each other it was clear that their ultimate intention was the kidnap of the victim.
“The motivation appears two-fold, firstly, they clearly intended to extort money from the victim and additionally there was also political and racial motivation.
“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in bringing this case to court, particularly the investigation team for their tenacity and professionalism and the resolute and tireless efforts of the officers at the scene in locating the defendants after a prolonged and difficult search and recovering crucial evidence. Securing justice for the victim has been our priority throughout.
“I would also like to thank the Community Security Trust (CST) for supporting the victim following this harrowing incident, which included providing both vital psychological and emotional support.
“This sentence today reflects the severity of this offence and the ordeal the victim suffered – and we hope it gives the victim a sense of justice. We thank him for his strength, bravery and patience whilst we carried out a thorough investigation into what was an extraordinary crime.”
CST welcomed the sentencing which they said “ was a shocking and deeply troubling crime that the police have confirmed also had an antisemitic element due to the victim’s identity as an Israeli Jew”.
CST added: “The victim suffered a terrifying ordeal in which he was kidnapped, handcuffed, seriously assaulted, and even threatened with death by the perpetrators. In her sentencing remarks, the judge confirmed that all three defendants were motivated by racial and religious hostility in choosing the victim.
CST worked closely to support the victim and his family in the aftermath of this traumatic incident, providing extensive security advice, psychological and emotional support, and guidance through the criminal justice process.
“We commend the victim’s bravery in seeing this case through and hope that today's sentence will bring an element of closure for him and his family.
Mark Gardner, CST Chief Executive commented: "CST would like to thank Dyfed-Powys Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for their work throughout this case.
“The combination of criminality and anti-Jewish hatred could easily have resulted in a far worse, perhaps even fatal outcome. We will continue to work with the police and all other partners to ensure the safety of our Jewish community and to bring perpetrators of antisemitism to justice."