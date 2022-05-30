Ketamine drug driver banned

By Cambrian News reporter  
Friday 10th June 2022 10:01 am
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
A CROESLAN man has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to driving in south Ceredigion with ketamine in his system.

Matthew Pritchard, of 6 Bro Gwynfaen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 June.

The court heard that Pritchard, 28, was stopped by police while driving a BMW on the A475 at Cwmsychpant on 23 December last year.

Tests showed that Pritchard had ketamine in his system exceeding the specified limit.

Pritchard, who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for three years.

Magistrates also imposed a fine of £120.

Pritchard must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.

