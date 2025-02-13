A Lampeter man who was caught driving unaccompanied on a provisional licence has been banned from the road by magistrates for six months.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 12 February that Sorin Noje, of 14 Harford Row, was stopped by police while driving on the A485 at Lampeter on 4 November at 4.30am last year.
Checks showed that Noje, who was alone in the car, only had a provisional licence.
There was also no insurance in place.
Magistrates endorsed Noje’s driving record with eight penalty points and disqualified him from driving for six months under the totting procedure.
Noje was also handed a fine of £675.
He must also pay £110 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £270.