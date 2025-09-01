A Lampeter man who assaulted two people on the same day he stole a wallet from an Aberystwyth hotel and used a stolen bank card has been handed a community order.
Robert Smith, of 1 Cwmann Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 August.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary by stealing a wallet from the Four Seasons Hotel on Portland Street on 13 July.
Smith also admitted fraud by using a bank card from the wallet.
He also pleaded guilty to assaulting two people on High Street in Aberystwyth on the same day.
Smith was handed a community order to include a 120 alcohol ban and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and £67.67 in compensation.
