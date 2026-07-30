A Newcastle Emlyn 18-year-old has been fined by magistrates for driving while using a mobile phone.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 July heard that Caleb Rocco James Davies was driving in a Nissan Micra on the A484 at Saron near Llandysul on 9 April this year when he was seen using a mobile phone.
Magistrates fined Davies £200 and endorsed his driving record with six penalty points.
He must also pay costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.
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