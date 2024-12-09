A Lampeter man has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of damaging a police cell in Aberystwyth.
Joel Owens, of Flat 2, 4 High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage by damaging a police cell at Aberystwyth Police Station on 10 June this year.
Magistrates handed Owens a 12 month conditional discharge for the offence.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £26.
No compensation was ordered by magistrates as the damage was “easily repairable” and “not permanent”, the court heard.