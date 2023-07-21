A LAMPETER man who “repeatedly threatened to kill” a woman has been jailed by magistrates after admitting harassment and criminal damage.
Daniel Smith, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to the harassment of Mavis Beynon in Lampeter between 29 June and 4 July, with the court hearing he “repeatedly shouted and threatened to kill her, as well as shouting abuse at her.”
Smith also admitted criminal damage at the Castle Green pub on Bryn Road on 4 July.
Magistrates jailed Smith for 16 weeks, saying Smith has a “flagrant disregard for court orders, for people and their property” and that he had “indicated he was not willing to comply with probation and has strong views against probation.”
Smith must also pay a surcharge of £154.