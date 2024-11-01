A Lampeter man who threatened to cut the throat of his former partner has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Sebastian Stoian, 45, of 5 Holmlea, Temple Terrace, also told his former partner he would pay a homeless man £50 to kill her in a series of threatening phone calls, Swansea Crown Court heard.
On 22 August, Stoian tried to call the victim 30 times saying he would break all of her windows making death threats and ‘crude remarks’ about dead relatives, before turning up at her door.
Stoian admitted making threats to kill and stalking involving fear of violence.
Prosecution barrister Ryan Bowen read a personal impact from the victim in which she said she felt “fearful and unsettled” ever since the incident, has nightmares and does not feel comfortable leaving the house.
Defence barrister Caitlin Brazel said the actions were ‘entirely out of character’ and that Stoian had expressed ‘very genuine remourse’.
Judge Walters handed Stoian a sentence of 12 months in prison which will be suspended for two years. He was also told he must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also made the subject of a restraining order for five years.