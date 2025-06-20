A Lampeter woman has been handed a community order after admitting two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.
Sandra Evans, of 4 Mount Walk, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
The 53-year-old admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 February 2024 on both 19 and 24 April this year.
Magistrates handed Evans a 12 month community order to include rehabilitation.
She must also pay £85 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.