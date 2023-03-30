A LAMPETER woman has been fined by magistrates for driving on a provisional licence while not displaying L Plates and driving without insurance.
Llanelli magistrates heard on 27 March that Florence Jenkinson, of Cefn Foelallt Uchaf, was stopped while driving on the A485 between Lampeter and Llanybydder on 6 October last year.
The 22-year-old was not displaying L plates despite having a provisional licence, and there was no insurance in force.
Jenkinson was fined a total of £660 and handed six penalty points.
She must also pay costs of £90 and a £264 surcharge.