A Llan Ffestiniog man has been banned from the road for more than a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Karl Evans, of 17 Bryn Coed, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The court heard that the 43-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen on Cwmorthin Road in Tanygrisiau on 9 March this year.
Laboratory tests showed that Evans had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 13 months.
He was also fined £120 and must pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a £48 victim surcharge.