A Llanarth man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to admit a charge of drink driving.
Darren Lock, of Maesllan Fach, Sunny Hill, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
The court heard that the 56-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Isuzu Rodeo on the A487 at Ffos y Ffin on 10 December.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Lock had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Lock from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £600.
Lock must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £240.