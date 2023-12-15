A LLANARTH man who failed to pay child support has been told he will be handed a prison sentence if he doesn’t start to pay.
Kevin Evans, of 34 Bro Llethi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.
The court heard the 44-year-old owes £2,199.30 in backdated child support and has not paid “despite being self-employed and earning £700 a week.”
Magistrates ordered that Evans begin paying the full amount in instalments from January, or serve 21 days in prison if he fails to do so.
Evans must also pay £41 costs to the Child Maintenance Service.