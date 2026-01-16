A Llanarth woman who appeared in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year.
Clare Fortun, of 12 Bron Llethi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The court heard that the 46-year-old was stopped while driving a VW Golf on the A487 at Llanarth on 13 October last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed Fortun had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Fortun from driving for 12 months and handed her a fine of £120.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
