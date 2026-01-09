A New Quay man will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen to police.
Adam Zamorowski, of 12 Morfa Gwyn Flats, was due to stand trial at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
The 46-year-old had pleaded not guilty at a hearing in October to failing to provide a specimen of blood in New Quay on 16 August last year.
He changed his plea to guilty ahead of the planned trial.
He also admitted possession of 1.7g of amphetamine at Llanarth on 11 May.
A charge of driving whilst unfit through drugs on 11 May was dismissed.
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and Zamorowski will be sentenced on 29 January.
