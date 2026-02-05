A man stole from a Crymych industrial estate on two occasions has been fined by magistrates.
Titel Neagu, of 304 Old Walsall Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 33-year-old admitted stealing around £50 of aluminium scrap metal from Parc Gwynfryn Industrial Estate on 25 May last year.
Neagu also pleaded guilty to stealing a swimming pool pump, two decommissioned air source pumps and various pieces of scrap metal worth around £100 from the same industrial estate on 3 August last year.
Magistrates fined Neagu a total of £240 and ordered him to pay a total of £150 in compensation.
Neagu must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £96.
